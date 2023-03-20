Richard Brimer’s black-and-white photos were the inspiration behind the theme of the show and are part of the offering being auctioned. Photo / Richard Brimer

Down But Not Out is a new exhibition at Muse Art Gallery in Havelock North, featuring the work of more than 20 top local artists, all of whom are donating a minimum of 10 per cent of the sale price to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation Cyclone Relief Fund.

The theme of the month-long exhibition acknowledges our region has taken a hit, but celebrates the spirit and resilience of our community as it comes together to get on with the cleanup and the rebuild after Cyclone Gabrielle.

More than $1000 was raised from the sale of raffle tickets and drinks alone at the well-attended opening last Sunday.

Local legends Kate MacKenzie, Josh Lancaster, Jane Gray and Richard Brimer have all donated limited-edition framed prints to be auctioned online.

Bids can be placed by going to the muse website, www.musearrt.nz. It is hoped this will draw art lovers from throughout New Zealand wishing to support the region.

Richard Brimer’s black-and-white photos were the inspiration behind the theme of the show and are part of the offering being auctioned.

Down But Not Out marks the gallery’s 70th exhibition and six years since opening in Havelock North, and gallery owner Kaye McGarva says they have enjoyed much community support over the years.

“We felt it appropriate that we used this exhibition as an opportunity to give back. The wonderful thing about this show is buyers are also supporting artists, many of whom were badly affected by the cyclone. Buying art from this show is a win-win.”

The gallery would also like to pay special tribute to one of its own, Ian McLauchlan, who died in the cyclone. We have been showing the bronze and ceramic sculptures of his wife, Lucie Ryan, who tragically died of a brain tumour last year, just a year after they arrived from the US.

In the short time they were here, they made a lot of friends, especially among the community at the Waiohiki Arts Village, which was badly hit by the Cyclone. Ian McLauchlan’s body was found at his home in Waiohiki. The gallery continues to sell Lucie Ryan’s work on behalf of the couple’s son, Ryan McLauchlan, who lives in the US. He is donating 20 per cent of the proceeds of the sale of his mother’s work to the Cyclone Relief Fund, in the belief that is what his parents would have wanted.

Down But Not Out is on until April 15.