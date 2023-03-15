John Gisborne's house truck at the Waiohiki Creative Arts Village was flooded in the cyclone. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Waiohiki Creative Arts Village is a special place for many. It’s all-welcome attitude and incredible array of community art services makes it a crucial pillar within the small Napier community.

But on the morning of Cyclone Gabrielle, years of hard work and treasured memories were ripped away.

Local clay artist John Gisborne was badly affected by the devastation that occurred.

“I had a lot of low shelves, stuff that had been sitting there for a long time; it all floated out the door.”

Pottery work and group studio space wasn’t the only thing Gisborne lost. His on-site house truck also got hit, and he’s now sleeping in a caravan loaned to him by a friend.

“I heard my neighbour Kezia yelling out, ‘we have to evacuate’. At that stage the water was already at the bottom step of the truck.”

Soon after, the studios, outdoor area and carpark were flooded. The precious art of many artists at the village was swept through the floodwaters and into the neighbourhood.

“We got together and got everybody safe upstairs next door in a high spot.”

Many evacuees had come from neighbouring houses, as flooding from the nearby Tutaekuri river raged through Waiohiki.

The village usually houses John Gisborne's Pottery In Motion studio gallery, which was hit hard in the flooding. Photo / Warren Buckland

Today, four weeks on, the studios still sit relatively empty, but the community spirit is stronger than ever.

Gisborne showed Hawke’s Bay Today an A4 booklet with pages of volunteers and their numbers, all of whom helped with clean-up efforts.

“Lots of repeat offenders,” he said. “Many of them also didn’t even sign in.”

One who didn’t was a man named Ryan from Gisborne who, after fundraising, turned up with a two-tonne digger, food, clothing and $3000 in his pocket.

“When he left, he said ‘here’s $500 for your tools’.”

Those who did sign the book will be invited to an open event this weekend at the villageso the community can come together to celebrate progress and new beginnings.

“There’s going to be fire dancing and a BBQ. We’re asking people just to bring what they can.”

Silt from the flooding at Waiohiki Creative Arts Village seeped into the kilns, leaving a mark showing the water height. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gisborne’s Taradale Pottery Group - the biggest in the village - has also been a driving force in the recovery. Members have set up many fundraising drives, for the village and affected individuals. One for Gisborne has already reached $9000.

“The outpouring of support just blows me away,” he said.

While it will be a long road ahead for the village and its surrounding whānau in Waiohiki, Gisborne said the trust at the village is working hard to get things going again, so it can continue to provide a space for creatives of all levels.

“Out of all the adversity and disaster, we’re going to come out better and work as a community, that’s what this place is about.

“[The village] has always been a part of Waiohiki, now it’s going to be an even bigger part.”

Donations for the Village and John can be found on Givealittle.
























































































