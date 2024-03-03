Cyclist seriously injured after crash with car at rural Hastings intersection

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Monday morning after a crash at the intersection of Stock and Crystall Rds. Photo / Google Maps

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Monday morning after a crash at the intersection of Stock and Crystall Rds. Photo / Google Maps

A crash between a cyclist and a car at an intersection in a rural area near Hastings left one person seriously injured on Monday.

Police said they responded to an incident involving a car and a cyclist about 8.30am at the Stock and Crystall Rd intersection near Pakipaki.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit and treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the road was partially blocked while emergency services responded to the crash.