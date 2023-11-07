Nastashia Edwards is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in which a young woman was pinned against a tree in Napier. Photo / NZ Police

A week after police issued a warrant for her arrest following a hit-and-run incident in Napier, Nastashia Edwards is still nowhere to be found.

About 6pm on Thursday, October 26, the victim of the hit-and-run was in the front yard of a home in Wyatt Avenue when a Mazda Astina struck her, crushing her into a tree.

The vehicle left the scene but was recovered from nearby Dockery Avenue.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was transferred to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s intensive care unit in a critical condition and was stable in ICU as of October 30.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said on Monday the victim and whānau requested no further information be given about her condition.

Police issued a warrant on Wednesday last week to arrest Nastashia Edwards in relation to the incident. A police spokeswoman confirmed today that it was still active and inquiries were ongoing.

Acting Detective Sergeant Dominic Brown said in an earlier statement that police believed Edwards could “help us understand the events that led to the victim receiving life-threatening injuries”.

“We ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to please contact police via 105, referencing the file number 231026/8591.”