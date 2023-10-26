Police are appealing for the public’s help to find the driver of a car following an incident that left a Napier woman critically injured on Thursday. Photo / NZME

A Napier woman was left critically injured after she was crushed against a tree by a car which had flown off the road and into a front yard on Thursday.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find the driver of a car following the incident in Onekawa.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said in a statement the woman was in the front yard of a Wyatt Ave address about 6pm when a green Mazda Astina struck her, pushing her into a tree.

“The vehicle left the scene but was recovered from nearby Dockery Ave,” Patrick said.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s remained in the Intensive Care Unit at Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition as of 1.50pm Friday.

Patrick said police believed the Mazda was involved in a collision with a vehicle parked on Wyatt Ave and another on Roberts Tce in the moments before the woman was struck.

“Police and the Serious Crash Unit are investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has surveillance cameras that overlook any of the streets involved.”

She said information could be provided via 105, referencing the event number 231026/8591.



