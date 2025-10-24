“He loves it. He is a madman.”

Warwick Alderton and his dog Scooter, who races using a wheelchair. Photo / Rafaella Melo

The winner of one of the sausage-dog races, Wally, also known as Piglet, earned bragging rights after a lifetime of chasing ducks and anything that moves.

“Wally loves to chase duckies, rabbits, anything ... And fishing as well,” owner Simone Van der Meer said.

“He loves to go on the boat, and if we catch a fish, he gives it a kiss first.”

Crowds gather to watch the sausage-dog race, one of the new attractions at this year’s event. Photo / Rafaella Melo

A few metres away, attention turned to the Pork Lords Best Dressed Syndicate, a show tradition now in its eighth year.

Organiser Tom Nichol said he and his partner started the competition as a fun addition to the show.

“Every year we have about 30-odd pigs ... Each group comes down with their one pig. They run it around the pen and have a bit of fun.”

The costumes, he says, are all part of the entertainment.

Harry Newman and his friends were already dressed and ready well before the 1pm competition.

“It’s our first time and we’re really excited. I can’t wait,” Newman said.

Josh (left), Harry Newman and Pablo ready for their first time at the Pork Lords Best Dressed Syndicate competition. Photo / Rafaella Melo

The fairgrounds were buzzing throughout the day, a clear contrast to Thursday’s empty gates, when the A&P Society made the call to cancel public entry because of severe wind warnings.

At the food court, Keith Jaques, who runs a churro stand, said the lost day was disappointing but understandable.

“Safety comes first.”

He was “fortunate” to still get paid for Thursday’s closure, as he was able to do some office work in the background.

“But the business I work for didn’t make any money that day.”

"Safety first" - Keith Jaques, who runs a churro stand, said the lost day was disappointing but understandable. Photo / Rafaella Melo

While Mahon’s Amusements will open again on Saturday, Jaques’ churro truck will not return because of prior commitments.

“Friday’s been tracking well,” he said.

“Customers are in a good mood, the weather’s behaving itself, and we’re making some money.”

Anna McCurrach, attending the show with her daughter Isabelle and friends, said she tried to attend every year.

“This year, the parking is fantastic, the layout works really well, and the kids are happy with the entertainment, especially the horses, the music, the dancing, and the rides.”

Anna McCurrach at the show with her daughter Isabelle. Photo / Rafaella Melo

First-time attendee Emma Miller recently moved to Hawke’s Bay from Bay of Plenty and already has plans to return next year.

“The kids love it. It’s really fun - the different shows like the sausage-dog race and the horses.

“It’s such a great family day.”