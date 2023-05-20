Critical injuries as truck traps man on Napier-Taupo highway

The Esk Slip around which a bypass was built following the cyclone in February. State Highway 5 will close for bypass repairs on Wednesday night, for repairs. Part of the highway was closed on Friday for a truck rescue near Te Haroto. Photo / NZTA

A man is in a critical condition in Hawke’s Bay Hospital after being rescued from beneath a truck on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo on Friday night.

The incident was reported just south of Te Haroto and about 50km northwest of Napier at 8.49pm, with motorists reporting heavy fog in the area at the time.

Crews from the Bay View Volunteer Fire Brigade and from Napier fire station went to the scene along with ambulance and police staff and a section of the highway was closed between Glengarry and Waipunga for at least an hour to enable a rescue to take place.

The man was taken to the hospital in Hastings by St John Ambulance. Media staff said a rescue helicopter was called but did not land.

The highway between Napier and Te Haroto also has several other sections subject to traffic control at the sites of slips, washouts and other damage caused in Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

Nationwide highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA has also announced a night-time, six-hours, midweek closure of SH5 between Hedgeley Rd, Eskdale and Caroline Dr, near Taupo, to enable urgent repairs to the surface at a temporary a bypass built around a dropout near Eskdale.

The road will be closed to all-but emergency service and bona fide residents from 9pm on Wednesday to 3am on Thursday.

The Esk Slip bypass was built to help reopen SH5 after it had been closed for five weeks following the Cyclone.