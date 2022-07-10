Charlotte Spence in the New Zealand Women's Coxless Four at Henley.

World Rowing Cup II finals were raced in Poznan, Poland, with some first-time world up medallists being crowned and some old favourites coming through, between June 6-19.

As featured last year in a Bush Telegraph article on the Olympics, Charlotte Spence (daughter of Sarah Walker/niece of Pahiatua farmer Simon Walker) is again in the elite New Zealand Rowing Team.

She sculled to a creditable 12th place in Poznan Poland at the World Rowing Cup II in the women's single scull event.

Charlotte's uncle, Simon Walker, together on the outgoing pontoon before her final race.

Charlotte has just completed her next regatta at Henley recently, where she was rowing bow seat in the women's quadruple scull; her crew were knocked out in the semifinal by China whose boat included three Olympic champions from this event in Tokyo last year.

A couple of New Zealand crews were affected by Covid at Henley. Emma Twigg pulled out, as did Kerry Williams (née Gowler, mentioned in last year's Bush Telegraph article) and Grace Prendergast, who would have all three been favoured for high honours.

The New Zealand Women's Coxless 4 and Men's Pair both won their respective events in Henley.

The next move for the crews was to World Cup III, which was being held at a course near Lucerne Switzerland from July 8-10.

The New Zealand team comes home after this and further selections will be made for the annual world championships this year in the Czech Republic in September.