Seven students are Covid-positive at Taradale High. Photo / Ian Cooper

Taradale High School has one more confirmed case of Covid-19, but no additional close contacts says the principal.

The high school now has seven confirmed cases in total including the five announced on Wednesday, and one announced on February 11.

Principal David Oliver told Hawke's Bay Today the case was confirmed late on Wednesday.

It was not added to yesterday's active case tally, but will be today.

"This student was already isolating and there were no new close contacts resulting from this case."

The school had 87 students identified as close contacts, who were contacted by the school via email with instructions of what the next steps were, as advised by the Ministry of Health.

As a result of the active cases, the school decided to close for the remainder of this week.

Oliver said the decision to close the school was to allow for further contact tracing and to prepare for the return of those students on Monday, February 21.

All staff working at the school are vaccinated, he said.

"We are continuing to work with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education around supporting our school community and to ensuring that student learning can continue to take place, both online and at school."

MORE TO COME