Covid-19 Omicron Outbreak- Hawke's Bay has 423 new cases on Monday, overall death toll of 47

Hawke's Bay's total number of deaths with Covid-19 is 47. There were 423 new cases of Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay on Monday. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health announced 423 new cases of Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay in the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total number of people who died with Covid-19 in the Hawke's Bay region over the course of the pandemic is 47.

The number of active cases in Hawke's Bay increased over the weekend, from 2660 to 2807.

There are 27 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay.

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday the deaths of 17 people with Covid-19 nationwide.

All the deaths occurred within the past 13 days.

Of those deaths, one was from Northland, seven were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Taranaki, one was from South Canterbury, three were from Capital & Coast/Hutt and one was from Canterbury/West Coast.

Five were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Ten were women and seven were men.

There are 8395 new cases across the country and 689 hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Monday is 9279.

"The Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ are closely monitoring the steady increase in Covid-19 positive hospitalisations as part of our ongoing review and updating of the response to the current community outbreak," the Ministry of Health update said.

The Ministry of Health recommends people should stay home if they are unwell, take a rapid antigen test (RAT) and upload the result on MyCovidRecord, isolate if positive or while still symptomatic and stay up to date with vaccinations.