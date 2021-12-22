Covid 19 coronavirus: Positive wastewater test result in Napier

Practice nurse Kate Frame taking Covid-19 tests at Kings House Church, Napier earlier this year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier has now had three consecutive positive test results of Covid-19 detected in its wastewater.

On Wednesday, Hawke's Bay DHB urged anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested for Covid-19, after an additional positive Covid wastewater result for Napier.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Rachel Eyre said the positive results were detected from wastewater sampling carried out by ESR on December 19 and 20.



There have now been three consecutive positive test results in Napier following an earlier notification on December 17 about a positive result from wastewater collected on December 15.

The latest two results were notified by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.



"The Public Health team are continuing investigations into the cause of the positive test.

"Hawke's Bay does not have any known Covid-19 cases isolating in Napier.



"The results could be due to someone passing through the region, or a recently recovered case returning to Hawke's Bay who are still shedding the virus, but are no longer infectious. The team hope to rule out any undetected cases in Napier.



"It's important anyone feeling unwell, including those who are vaccinated, get tested even if symptoms are very mild."

Napier City Council mayor Kirsten Wise said the positive test result was "another reminder" for people to get vaccinated and tested in case of symptoms.

"I am really confident we are prepared for Covid. It's always been a case of when, rather than if."

A total of 93 per cent of Napier's eligible population had received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

"Our goal was always to reach 90 per cent, we have surpassed that. Now our next focus would be the booster shots."



Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available into the weekend.

Testing information over the Christmas/New Year period will be available on the Our Health website with more details to come.

Eyre said anyone unvaccinated, or due their second dose, should get it done before Christmas before the influx of visitors to Hawke's Bay this summer.

"Vaccination is your best protection. Fully vaccinated people are less likely to get sick with the virus, less likely to pass it on and are much less likely to get seriously ill or require hospital care."

As of Wednesday the region was sitting at 89 per cent double-dosed and had only 1747 doses to go before reaching 90 per cent fully-vaxxed.

For a full list of vaccination clinics available this weekend and into next week go to: http://www.ourhealthhb.nz/assets/CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19-Vaccine/Whats-on-Where.pdf