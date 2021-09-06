Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Move to Level 2 brings new rules for Hawke's Bay hospo industry

Christopher Lasace makes the most of fishing at alert level 3 in Napier over the weekend, ahead of the move to Delta level 2. Photo / Ian Cooper

While a move to Covid-19 alert level 2 is "good news" for most Hawke's Bay business owners, new rules will present new challenges to the hospitality and tourism sector.

New Zealand, with the exception of Auckland, will move to "Delta level 2" from 11.59pm on Tuesday with new rules relating to mandatory face masks, scanning and maximum occupancy rates.

Face masks are now mandatory inside most public venues, including shops, malls, and public spaces, but not hospitality venues, where masks can be removed for eating and drinking.

However, staff will have to wear masks.

There will also be a new limit of 50 people at indoor hospitality and event venues - outdoor venues can have up to 100 people.

For those in public venues like gyms and libraries, the same rules would apply as for supermarkets: A space of 2m between people's bubbles will be required.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said the level change was "good news" and she was personally looking forward to being able to dine out at restaurants again.

The city's event organisers and business owners had greater certainty.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said the level change was good news for the region. Photo / NZME

Karla Lee of the Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce agreed it was "the news businesses wanted to hear", although those in the hospitality, tourism and events sector would still be restricted.

It was a big improvement for many of the businesses which hadn't been able to operate fully at level 3, she said.

"Businesses are geared up to go into this level."

Asked about concerns over retail staff having to enforce new mandatory mask-wearing and scanning rules, Lee said most members of the public were good.

The region's close connections to Auckland, particularly around supply-chain disruptions, would remain a key concern over the next few months leading into the Christmas period, she said.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst was pleased about the testing regime at the Auckland boundary for this reason.

"Like all regions, we have goods arriving by road from Auckland, and knowing that the essential workers that bring them to us are being tested is a comfort.

"We need to continue being vigilant and follow the level 2 rules; especially wearing masks in indoor facilities and keeping to the gathering limits."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the region would need to remain vigilant with close connections to Auckland. Photo / NZME

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board has also updated its visitor policy, though none will be allowed into Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department.

Chief operating officer Chris Ash said the size of the ED waiting room made it impossible to maintain physical distancing from other patients if there were visitors and support people in such a small area.

Discretion would be applied for children and people who had special care needs or disabilities, he said.

"In other ward hospital areas, including the intensive care unit and rural facilities, it will be one visitor at a time. More than one person will be able to visit during the day, but each person can only visit once a day."

Patients can still use DHB-owned iPads to video-call family members, using the DHB's free Wi-Fi, he said.

Hawke's Bay residents such as those playing basketball along Napier's Marine Parade keep active during alert level 3. Photo / Ian Cooper

Visiting hours between 1-8pm will be enforced and all must wear a mask and sign-in using the Covid tracer app or provide their details on arrival.

Hawke's Bay Hospital's cafe, Zacs, will be closed to the public and there will be limited access to the hospital chapel.

People coming to a DHB facility for an outpatient, radiology, or laboratory appointment should come alone unless advised to bring someone - exceptions may apply to children, anyone with a disability or anyone needing assistance.

Visitors should follow social distancing rules and make sure their hands were thoroughly washed or cleaned with hand sanitiser before and after visiting.

Anyone unwell presenting to the Emergency Department should check locations of interest before coming to ED.