Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: All you need to know as Hawke's Bay enters 'Delta Level 2'

Mandatory mask wearing inside most public venues is one of the new changes to Alert Level 2. Photo / NZME

A move to level 2 signals a return to near-normal in Hawke's Bay, but the Delta variant brings some new rules along with it.

Here's everything you need to know to keep safe at "Delta Level 2.

Face masks are now mandatory inside most public venues, including shops, malls, and public spaces, but not hospitality venues, where masks can be removed for eating and drinking. Staff must wear masks.

There will also be a new limit of 50 people at indoor hospitality and event venues - outdoor venues can have up to 100 people.

For those in public venues like gyms and libraries, the same rules would apply as for supermarkets - a space of 2m between people's bubbles will be required.

What you can do under Alert Level 2:

There are no restrictions on household bubbles. People can go to work, and all businesses and services can open but legally must follow public health rules.

Early learning services, schools, kura and tertiary education facilities are open to everyone.

Inter-regional travel, except to Auckland, is allowed.

People are still encouraged to:

- Keep track of where they have been

- Use good hygiene

- Stay home if unwell

Hawke's Bay is set to return to Alert Level 2, along with the rest of the country except Auckland, from midnight Tuesday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Gatherings

Social gatherings including weddings, civil union ceremonies, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga are allowed but like any gathering, are limited to 50 people in an indoor space, and 100 people in an outdoor space.

Food and shops

Cafes, restaurants, bars, night clubs and takeaway services can open, but with extra safety measures.

See above for new rules about face coverings.

Sport and exercise

Sport and recreation activities are allowed.

Indoor sports facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, dance studios and health clubs can open, but with extra safety measures.

Team sports events can continue, but are gatherings limits apply.

Public parks and playgrounds are open.

Council sites and facilities

While playgrounds are usable, many need to be cleaned so it may take a few days for these to reopen.

Users of the dechlorinated water stations are advised to either take hand sanitiser with them to use immediately afterwards, or to wash their hands as soon as they return home.

MTG Hawke's Bay will operate with a limit of 100 people at a time, while the Napier Library will only be open Mondays to Saturdays.

National Aquarium of NZ will reopen but all "hands on" exhibits will be closed and there will be no keeper talks.

The Napier i-SITE and Par2 MiniGolf will reopen at 1pm on Wednesday.

Napier's Faraday Centre is closed.

Fees and time restrictions for NCC public carparks will also resume at Level 2.

Recycling and green waste will be accepted at the Redclyffe transfer station.