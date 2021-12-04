Courses helping job seekers get new skills

Barista training is just one of the short courses being offered. Photo / Supplied

Tararua REAP has been working with industry training providers to offer local courses which can help people who are unemployed or just looking for a change to learn new skills.

From learning to be a barista to getting a forklift driving licence, it's been all about helping them discover some transferable skills.

Employment Liaison Coordinator Jaron Vince says part of his role has been looking over CVs to find gaps.

He says there are often skills that people don't see as what employers are after.

"They don't equate things that aren't gained at work as transferable skills."

Some of those who come to REAP are students who have never had part-time work and think they don't have any skills, but such things as teamwork, or getting to classes on time are valuable to employers.

There are also those who may have spent a few years out of the workforce, raising families, who also may not see those skills as transferable.

REAP has been working with Industry Training Solutions, hosting courses at the Dannevirke office in such things as customer service or becoming a barista.

Vince says the short courses are really just a taste of what people can expect and give them an idea whether it's something they want to pursue.

Next year, they hope to continue working with the company to host more short courses and talking to job seekers to get an idea of what training they would be interested in, and employers to see what they are seeking.