Cam Hopkirk, who discovered and reported the leak, carries out his own test 24 hours later. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Napier City Council are again warning about pollution after the discovery of what is regarded as a "small" discharge of diesel or oil into the Napier inner harbour on Monday.

The councils said the leak, via stormwater pipes, was a reminder to local industries to check their operations to try to avoid such problems.

A discharge of diesel/oil (hydrocarbons) was reported at the western end of the inner harbour, part of what is otherwise known as Te Whanganui a Orotu or the Ahuriri Estuary.

The small slick was noticed by Cam Hopkirk, an employee of Now Broadband in Ahuriri, who was walking past about 3.30pm on Monday.

He said he realised it was oil floating on the surface and that "it didn't look right", and lodged an online report on the Napier City Council's "Fix It" website page.

He couldn't recall seeing other slicks in the area in the past, but believed any sightings should be reported immediately to help avert further pollution.

The councils' oil spill responders investigated and narrowed the source to premises attached to the Napier City Council stormwater system.

But regional council group manager of policy and regulation Katrina Brunton urged staff to check their stormwater on-site to make sure everything was operating correctly and asked that they contact the HBRC's pollution hotline (0800 108838) if they have an oil interceptor or if they were aware of an accidental or intentional spill in the area.

Regional council and Napier City investigating officers would be in the West Quay area investigating premises and seeking potential sources to locate the origins of the pollution "and stop it as soon as we can", Brunton said.

She said it was a reminder to ensure oil spill response plans, spill kits, bunding and interceptors have been cleaned to ensure no pollution escapes into the environment.