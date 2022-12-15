Isabella and Valentina Pedreros of Frimley enjoy bubbles and sunshine at Frimley Park last year. Photo / Ian Cooper

Frimley Park will get a new sensory garden, expanded playground, extended pathway network and more parking spaces under a $2 million plan approved by councillors on Thursday.

As for all parks and reserves, the preparation of the 10-year Reserve Management Plan for Frimley Park encompassed all matters relating to the park, from asset replacement and development, to planting and grounds management.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said more than 230 members of the public put forward their ideas for the park during the consultation period to help formulate the draft plan, and many of these had been incorporated into the updated plan.

“This park is very historic and special to our community – the plan’s proposals for the next 10 years will enhance the heritage, recreational and landscape value of this place that will make it even more of a drawcard for locals and visitors.”

A significant aspect of this plan that the community was asked about was the proposal to remove the maintenance sheds, returning this 0.2ha area near the playground for community use.

Part of this area is planned to be developed into a new sensory garden, incorporating suggestions from the community and designed to “activate the five senses”, complementing the peaceful and serene character of the park.

It would include a diverse range of plants in terms of colour, shape, size and texture, and include edible plants.

Other proposals in the vicinity were for a central gathering area for school or visiting groups and a small stage for concerts or performances, interactive exploratory elements designed to activate the senses, and a grove of heritage fruit trees.

The existing playground was proposed to be expanded to include elements for older children, along with a permanent Storywalk and adult fitness equipment nearby.

This area would be across from a new main entrance to the park, with a new path network connecting the main entrance to the sensory garden, playground and sunken garden.

Parking and traffic safety improvements were included on Lyndhurst and Frimley roads, and a new accessible toilet facility would be installed near the Frimley Rd entrance to the rose garden.

The capital works to carry out these developments were staged over the next 10 years, budgeted at $1.97m, and will be considered for inclusion in the 2024-34 Long Term Plan.