Council closes Napier wharf on eve of holiday weekend after structural report

Access to boats was available via the boatside pontoon, but parking spaces closest to the moorings were closed.

In an updated version of the notice on Tuesday the council said that “to keep everyone safe, the wharf, some nearby parking bays and the boat ramp are now closed while engineers carry out more detailed inspections”.

“We know this space is well-used by boaties and whānau, so we are working quickly to minimise disruption,” it said.

“For now, we have installed a temporary exit option for boat ramp pass holders and an alternative location for the six parking bays temporarily removed.

“The current wharf is unstable and there is risk of the structure failing,” the notice said, also advising that the council is reviewing its Inner Harbour Masterplan, which includes reworking of the wharves.

The Nelson Quay wharf and the pontoon for access to the moored boats. Photo / Doug Laing

Individual boat owners approached by Hawke’s Bay Today did not want to comment publicly until they knew more.

Sports fishing club operations manager Neil Price said “everyone is in the dark”, because the closure was so sudden, on the eve of the holiday weekend, and with the council saying more information would be available this week.

One said owners with boats moored at the wharf believe they will have to move, with few alternative berths available in the inner harbour.

Council head of strategy and programme delivery Stephanie Murphy said that until further investigation is carried out, the duration of the closure is unknown.

Consideration is being given to “bundling” the work with that on the discharge wharf site to create efficiencies.

Asked about that work, she said: “Dates aren’t confirmed at this stage. Procurement for the work is targeted for completion before Christmas, and we’re aiming for work to begin early next year.”

She said that in investigating options for relocating the activities of the discharge wharf, the council commissioned a structural report on Nelson Quay.

The report showed the Nelson Quay wharf was in “worse state than previously understood”.

“We know this space is well-used by boaties and the wider community and we want to make sure it’s safe for everyone,” she said. “We’re working quickly to minimise disruption to all users of the wharf.”

She said current technical advice is that short-term access to vessels is permitted, but with no maintenance or prolonged periods of occupation.

The council has contacted those who have moorings and is “actively working” on alternatives within the Inner Harbour, she said.

The seafloor was raised in the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake, limiting the area to mainly small boats because it was too shallow.