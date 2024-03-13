A Napier wharf once popular for public buying fish straight off the boat has been closed to all activity, including mooring, after the revelation that pile is missing.

The Iron Pot fishing discharge wharf and the area now off-limits while structural assessment takes following the discovery that a pile was missing. Photo / Supplied.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Napier City Council have announced the closure of the Customs Quay Wharf at the entrance to the Iron Pot fishing and recreational boat mooring at the entrance to the inner harbour.

It is part of an area the Napier council has been planning for new work.

The harbourmaster’s notice advised that the “discharge” wharf, which can berth up to four commercial was “effective immediately”, banning vessels, vehicles, and people.

The underside of the fishing discharge wharf, missing a pile. Photo / Supplied.

“It has been confirmed that a pile is missing from the wharf and a structural assessment is needed,” the social media announcement read.

“For public safety, all access to the wharf will be restricted until further notice,” it continued, advising boat operators to seek an alternative berth.”

Signage and barriers were expected to be put in place as soon as possible.

The area is just off the popular West Quay bar and restaurant row.