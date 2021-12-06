Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Could climate change trigger earthquakes in Hawke's Bay? NZ's biggest fault line may have the answer

3 minutes to read
The Hikurangi subduction zone: a credible magnitude 8.9 earthquake and tsunami scenario. Video / East Coast LAB

By: Maddisyn Jeffares

Could climate change be triggering some of Hawke's Bay's earthquakes?

Scientists hope a 900-metre-long sediment core taken from off the coast can help them uncover the answer.

East Coast Lab and the International Ocean Discovery

