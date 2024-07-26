“We have not received any similar complaints or reports regarding chickens with internal organs still inside.”
Irwin said Tegel Foods operates under a risk management plan, which is regularly audited by the Ministry for Primary Industries.
“We have conducted a thorough review and found no other issues with this product or any similar products. This appears to be an isolated, one-off occurrence.”
She said there was no indication that a recall was necessary and Tegel remained committed to providing safe and high-quality products to all customers.
Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.