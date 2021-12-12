Construction supply and labour issues delay Kāinga Ora's Hastings homes

About 40 Kainga Ora homes being built on Kauri Pl. in Hastings, are "on track" for tenants to move in by late March or early April 2022. following delays. Photo / Warren Buckland

Difficulties sourcing materials and ongoing labour shortages issues have contributed to delays at one of Kāinga Ora's Hastings developments.

About 40 homes being built on Kauri Pl, in Hastings, were set to move into the mix of one-bedroom to four-bedroom homes by the end of this year.

However, this was delayed by labour and supply issues as a result of Covid-19 said Naomi Whitewood (Ngāti Porou, Ngapuhi), Kāinga Ora's regional director east North Island.

She said they were "on track" to be ready for tenants to move in by late March or April 2022.

"Our build partners have worked hard to minimise the effect of these delays and will have delivered 40 new public homes in around 20 months."

Close to 90 new public homes have been completed in Hastings this year, with another 120 under construction.

Kāinga Ora's regional director east North Island Naomi Whitewood said the delays were due to labour and supply issues as a result of Covid-19. Photo / NZME

Whitewood said it was good to be able to deliver these, though there were still too many people living in unsuitable accommodation.

"My team work every day with whānau who are homeless or have spent extended periods in emergency housing.

"We understand the implications of any delays in our build programme and are constantly working to minimise these."

She said they were proud to be a partner in the Hastings Place-based approach working alongside iwi, councils, local organisations and build partners to find housing solutions for these whānau.

This includes subdividing Kāinga Ora's larger sections and building extra homes on them.

So far, seven whānau have moved into new one to three-bedroom "infill" homes with another eight to move into infill homes in the Hastings suburbs of Mahora, Flaxmere, Mayfair, and Raureka come January.