Construction supply and labour issues delay Kāinga Ora's Hastings homes

"We understand the implications of any delays in our build programme and are constantly working to minimise these."
She said they were proud to be a partner in the Hastings Place-based approach working alongside iwi, councils, local organisations and build partners to find housing solutions for these whānau.
This includes subdividing Kāinga Ora's larger sections and building extra homes on them.
So far, seven whānau have moved into new one to three-bedroom "infill" homes with another eight to move into infill homes in the Hastings suburbs of Mahora, Flaxmere, Mayfair, and Raureka come January.