Hawkes Bay Today

Construction supply and labour issues delay Kāinga Ora's Hastings homes

2 minutes to read
About 40 Kainga Ora homes being built on Kauri Pl. in Hastings, are "on track" for tenants to move in by late March or early April 2022. following delays. Photo / Warren Buckland

Gianina Schwanecke
By
Gianina Schwanecke

Reporter

Difficulties sourcing materials and ongoing labour shortages issues have contributed to delays at one of Kāinga Ora's Hastings developments.

About 40 homes being built on Kauri Pl, in Hastings, were set to move into the

