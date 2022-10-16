Over the long weekend, art studios and galleries will be open to the public as part of a region-wide self-guided Art Trail just look out for the yellow signs. Photo / Supplied

Over Labour weekend, art lovers are being encouraged to pick up a map and follow the art trail to celebrate Hawke's Bay's incredible creatives.

The self-guided trail will be open over three days so visitors can get to as many studios as possible, running from October 22 to 24 from 10am to 4pm.

With something for everyone, the art trail is a cost-free way to spend the long weekend with family and friends.

The art trail showcases many artists and galleries throughout the region, just grab a map and pick and choose what studios you want to check out.

Open studios will have big yellow signs outside to let you know they are part of the 2022 Hawke's Bay Art Trail.

Artists have opened their galleries and studios to the public. Some of the galleries opening in Napier will feature a group of artists nestled on Mataruahou (Bluff Hill).

In Hastings, seven Havelock North artists are set to show a range of painting media, ceramics, and metal sculpture.

Another five studios are open along the coastline of Haumoana and Te Awanga.

The art trail team is also encouraging those taking the tour to visit some further away artists, like Heidi Chesterman at Waimārama, Kim Morgan down Kahuranaki Rd, and five studios in Central Hawke's Bay.

In downtown Hastings there will also be workshops and demonstrations running over the three days, with 14 artists giving insights into painting, ceramics, mosaics and metalwork.

If you want something to do this long weekend, support local artists and check out the art trail.

Pick up a map from I-site, cafes, galleries, Arts Inc, Creative Arts Napier, or get more information online at www.hawkesbayartguide.co.nz