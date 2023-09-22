Sukhdeep Singh Khaira speaks at the No More Vape Stores Near Schools Hīkoi in Hastings on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A group of about 50 people gathered for a Hastings hīkoi on Thursday organised in protest against vape stores near schools.

Tukituki candidates from the National Party, Green Party and Vision Party also attended, with a notable presence of Vision Party supporters in the crowd and an appearance from Hastings Ambassador Henare O’Keefe.

Friday marks exactly two weeks since the owner of The Foodstore on Gordon Rd gave his community an ultimatum to come up with a financially viable alternative or $40,000 to cover his costs before he opened his new vape store on the premises metres away from Raureka School.

Hīkoi organiser Sukhdeep Singh Khaira said he hadn’t spoken with the owner of The Foodstore near Raureka School since the ultimatum he gave two weeks ago, but he believed they were going to go ahead with their vape store as planned.

“I have asked a couple of people who are mutual friends if they could initiate the conversation trying to convince them that this is not an ethical or socially responsible [thing to do],” Khaira said.

He said that the last time he dropped his son off at Raureka School he was disappointed to see that it looked like The Foodstore’s new vape store was nearly ready to open.

Khaira was pleased with the response to the hīkoi.

“The message is very clear, we just all want what is best for the kids and what is best for their future and their health and wellbeing is key,” he said.

He said the outcome he wanted to see was no vape stores near schools.

Raureka School principal Greg Riceman, who was staunchly against the new vape store opening near his school, had his last day on Friday before retiring after 16 years at Raureka School and 43 total years in education.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time teaching, but it is time to retire and do things for me, go and see our grandkids and my kids,” Riceman said.

He said he was “thoroughly disappointed” that the new vape store would still be opening near the school.

“I know that there are so many people who are absolutely anti what they have done and we very definitely haven’t come up with $40,000 to stop it but I know there are lots of our community who will not go back and support him which is really sad, but it is what it is and I believe he knew what he was doing.”

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz