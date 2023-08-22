Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings dairy and primary school on a collision course over vape expansion: ‘Why would it make them more likely to vape?’

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Year one Raureka School student Lovey Hilton along with fellow students and principal Greg Riceman outside the dairy expanding vape sale operations near their school. Photo / Paul Taylor

Year one Raureka School student Lovey Hilton along with fellow students and principal Greg Riceman outside the dairy expanding vape sale operations near their school. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings primary school is taking on its local dairy in a bid to prevent it from expanding its vape sales, as political heat on the addictive e-cigarettes starts to bubble.

The Ministry of Health

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today