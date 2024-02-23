Voyager 2023 media awards
Cochlear implant changed Adrian Rowlands’ life - he could hear the grandkids

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Simon Baldock, 50, hears properly for the first time in more than a decade with cochlear implants. Video / Southern Cochlear Implant Programme

Possibly the greatest honours former Hawke’s Bay Unicorns rugby league giant Adrian Rowlands had as a footballer was winning rugby union’s Madison Trophy with Hastings club side Tamatea in 1982, and crossing codes to play

