Auckland artist Reece King is the inaugural recipient of the Church Road Art Initiative.

A group of judges from three different corners of the creative community have picked the first winner of the Church Road Art Initiative, a project by Church Road Winery and MTG Hawke’s Bay, which aims to help New Zealand artists’ careers and add to the cultural vibrancy of the region.

Church Road’s chief winemaker, MTG Hawke’s Bay curator, and the editor-in-chief of New Zealand art magazine The Art Paper judged a lineup of New Zealand artists, and collectively landed on Tāmaki Makaurau-based artist Reece King as the first winner of the new art initiative.

King was chosen for his sense of initiative and his enthusiasm for his preferred medium. His paintings are well regarded for their restless energy.

As part of the prize, the MTG Hawke’s Bay will acquire and display the artist’s work as part of its permanent collection.

KIng said he was honoured to have been selected as the recipient of this inaugural prize as there are so many phenomenal artists around Aotearoa.

“I wish to thank Church Road for purchasing and donating my painting to the Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust; I think it’s a goodie and I’m so glad it’s going to a public collection where locals can enjoy it for years to come.”

He added he also wanted to give a shoutout for the initiative “supporting painting and art – these are weird times, and painting itself is weird. It helps people slow down and process in a unique and vital way”.

Church Road chief winemaker Chris Scott explained that given the scope and talent of the shortlisted artists, judging the Church Road Art Initiative was a daunting challenge.

Although there can only be one recipient each year, Scott and the other judges were all impressed by the artists working right across New Zealand today.

“I’m very proud to have been part of this project on behalf of Church Road and look forward to visiting King’s work at MTG Hawke’s Bay,” Scott said.

King’s work will become part of the museum’s permanent collection of more than 100,000 pieces and will be displayed on rotation as part of its exhibition programming.

MTG Hawke’s Bay curator Toni MacKinnon explained that King is an interesting and prolific artist who is wholly committed to the medium of paint, from which his seemingly inexhaustible imagination evolves.

“An acquisition such as this would boost the reputation and credibility of any collection, and we are very much looking forward to having King’s work on display at the museum, and equally for it to be included in many exhibitions across the region in the future,” MacKinnon said.

As another part of the prize, King will join the main stage lineup of the forthcoming Semi Permanent Festival of Creativity & Design, taking place on Friday, November 10 at St James Theatre, Wellington.