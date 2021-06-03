Chemical spill in Onekawa, Napier

Emergency services were first called to the spill on Edmundson Street about 5.30pm on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Firefighters and HazMat units are back at the scene of a chemical spill in Napier this morning.

Emergency services were first called to the spill on Edmundson Street in Onekawa, Napier, about 5.30pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said a barrel of chemicals was found leaking.

A FENZ spokeswoman said the chemical had to be left for some time before being cleared up, with HazMat units and firefighters reattending the scene on Friday morning to check on the container.

HazMat units and firefighters attended the scene of a chemical spill in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three fire tankers attended the scene on Thursday night, along with HazMat units from Napier and Hastings after the incident was raised to the second alarm level.

The spokeswoman said the raising of the alarm level, which goes up to five, brings in another round of fire and emergency resources.

FENZ were unable to provide details about what type of chemical had been spilled.

A St John Ambulance attended but was not required.

Police were also called in.

The incident comes four months after more than 40,000 litres of acid-contaminated water had to be extracted from a Napier waterway after a hydrochloric acid spill in Pandora in February.