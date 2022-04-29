Shelley Burne-Field's (Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Rārua) story Speaking in Tongues has been shortlisted for the prestigious Commonwealth Short Story Prize. Photo / Supplied

A CHB writer, who is the only New Zealander to be shortlisted for the prestigious Commonwealth Short Story Prize, says she still struggles to believe she's a writer.

Shelley Burne-Field's (Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Rārua) story Speaking in Tongues is described as being about "loss of language, about community, and about being seen and heard".

"He tino harikoa ahau! I'm happy that readers may have a chance to connect with the characters in this story. I encourage them to think more about what language loss and language trauma means to them as individuals as well as within their own culture," Shelly said.

Shelley is a fiction and non-fiction writer and graduate of both Te Papa Tupu and Master of Creative Writing at the University of Auckland. A finalist in the 2021 Voyager Media Awards, she is also a regular writer for E-Tangata, and her short fiction has appeared on RNZ and in Newsroom and various anthologies.

She says she likes crafting a story and characters that readers relate to on lots of levels.

"I like using fiction to highlight real life situations in a different way. I've rediscovered writing recently as a way to help in my recovery through PTSD, anxiety and depression."

Asked what being shortlisted for this prize meant to her, Shelley said, "To quote a dear writer friend 'what is a writer but someone who craves external validation?'

"I'm no different. It's validating, and I'm also super happy for the story to be available worldwide. There will be many people who relate to language trauma."

A lot of Shelley's writing is about racism and she says it would take a book to explain about dealing with racism.

"It has evolved as I've aged … but each time it hurts like a dagger - you never really get over it."

This year's Commonwealth Short Story Prize shortlist of 26 was chosen from more than 6700 entries from 52 Commonwealth countries, with international judging panel chairman Guyanese writer Fred D'Aguiar, hailing a list of "memorable and urgent stories that captured the concerns of their respective communities".

Shelly is now working with her "wonderful mentor Cassie Hart - who is younger than me in age, but much wiser regarding writing books, publishing online and just being a successful author".

"She's helping me polish up an upper middle-grade novel about two sister kāhu (swamp harrier hawk) who save their little brother after his wing is broken. It's an adventure fantasy story that has a taniwha and even a war with makipai (magpies)."

Alongside writing, Shelly enjoys listening to opera.

"My favourite since I was 13 years old is Aida by Giuseppe Verdi."

She says the Commonwealth Short Story Prize shortlist includes some amazing writers.

"I've read works by Mary Rokonadravu from Fiji and I feel very proud to be selected alongside her. It's very humbling."

Shelley's story Pinching out dahlias is the most read story ever published on Steve Braunias' curated Reading Room, part of the Newsroom online magazine.

The regional winners will be announced on May 23 and the overall winner at an award ceremony on June 21.

Links to Shelley's other writing can be found here: authory.com/ShelleyBurneField, facebook.com/ and twitter.com/ShelleyKaituhi.