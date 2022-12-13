CHB College 2023 prefects, front row from left: Hayley Webster, Brenna Mackey, Jade Sandford, Jehoshua Monegro. Rear: Cove Lambert, Tom Burne, Euan Breen, Keenan Jones.

The Central Hawke’s Bay College heads of school have been named for the 2023 school year.

Heads of school are Tom Burne (Waipawa) and Brenna Mackey (Waipukurau), deputy heads are Euan Breen (Tikokino), Keenan Jones (Tikokino), Cove Lambert (Waipawa), Jehoshua Monegro (Ongaonga), Jade Sandford (St Joseph’s) and Hayley Webster (Havelock North Intermediate).

CHB College Heads of school Brenna Mackey (Waipukurau), and Tom Burne (Waipawa) with Marino Tiuka.

This was also the first time the school honoured leaders with a korowai (Kahu huruhuru), that have been donated by Mr Marino Tiuka. These cloaks signify the leaders within the school and the support they give in their roles to those they serve.