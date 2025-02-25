Council papers stated the charity’s proposal would help provide “new net housing for the elderly”.

“There is no cost to council with the proposal.

“All due diligence, subdivision costs and development costs will be met by Abbeyfield along with ongoing operating and maintenance.

“Council’s contribution is the provision of land at nil rental.

Artist impression of the project's footprint. Photo / NCC

“Abbeyfield will pay full rates on the subject land ... [which] currently provides no income to council.”

Abbeyfield has been contacted for comment about their plans for the region.

“The case for an Abbeyfield house in Hawke’s Bay is strong, with high housing need and too many older people living in sub-optimal conditions,” a statement from Abbeyfield, from 2020, said.

“Hastings District Council and Napier City Council have both expressed interest and support for Abbeyfield in their areas.”

A letter from the charity to NCC noted the cost of building one of its communal homes was generally around $3 to $4 million.

The development site in Greenmeadows. Photo / NCC

Abbeyfield currently has 14 housing sites around the country but none in Hawke’s Bay.

Their homes generally cater for 12 to 14 older residents who have minimal assets.

The facilities include private studios (rooms) with an ensuite within a larger family-styled home — with a communal lounge, dining area, laundry, and gardens.

Meals are provided by a cook/housekeeper, who is the sole staff member, and volunteers also support the residents.

If all goes to plan the house could be finished and tenanted by 2028, pending approvals.

Abbeyfield is a registered community housing provider (CHP) and is eligible for Government funding.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.



