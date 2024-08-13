Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier City Council to sell 72 of its 377 homes

By
4 mins to read
Townhouses at Nelson Place Village, owned by Napier City Council, which will go up for sale. Photo / Paul Taylor

Townhouses at Nelson Place Village, owned by Napier City Council, which will go up for sale. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Council has decided to sell 72 of its 377 homes to help cover a shortfall when it comes to maintaining its housing portfolio.

One impacted pensioner, who has lived in her council-owned home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today