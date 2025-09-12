Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Champion Hastings-trained jumper The Cossack retires: John Jenkins

Opinion by
Hawkes Bay Today
8 mins to read

The Bambino, with jockey Emily Farr aboard, puts in a spectacular leap on his way to winning the 3000m open hurdle race at Woodville last Sunday. The Hastings-trained jumper is now headed for the $170,000 Great New Zealand Hurdles at Te Aroha next Friday.

The Bambino, with jockey Emily Farr aboard, puts in a spectacular leap on his way to winning the 3000m open hurdle race at Woodville last Sunday. The Hastings-trained jumper is now headed for the $170,000 Great New Zealand Hurdles at Te Aroha next Friday.

John Jenkins is a longtime racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay.

The Cossack, rated by highly successful Hastings horseman Paul Nelson as the best horse he has trained, has run his last race.

The 12-year-old gelding has been officially retired after a racing career that spanned 66 starts and resulted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save