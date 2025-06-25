Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Chalton Lawson, killer of Hastings man Patrick Reweti, not guilty of murder on grounds of insanity

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Keleesah Reweti, daughter of homicide victim Patrick Reweti, reacts after her father's killer, Chalton Lawson, was found not guilty of his murder on the grounds of insanity.

A grieving mother says she is “utterly disgusted” that the man who killed her son has been found not guilty of his murder on the grounds of insanity.

“There’s no justice. Not in this country anyway,” Pauline Dixon said after a court appearance in High Court

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today