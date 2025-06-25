“He was a man who would do anything for anyone, and I loved him so much.”
Other family members said they understood that Lawson had been a 501 deportee from Australia. They questioned why his mental illness had not been identified and addressed when he was forced to return to New Zealand.
Catching up with and old friend
The summary of facts said that before he was killed, Reweti, Lawson and Lawson’s relative had gone for a drive and parked up, where the old friends talked about when they were growing up.
They returned to Lawson’s place on Sunderland Drive, Flaxmere, however, and a short time later Lawson stabbed Reweti in the neck with a knife.
Reweti got out of the car and ran along the street before collapsing, bleeding profusely.
Lawson drove the car to where he was lying and put Reweti in the footwell of the back seat.
