“It’s a town with a population of between 150 and 160, it has a lovely little store and cafe, and we classify it as a historical village and it’s very unique in Central Hawke’s Bay.”

He said in the past five years, the Gardner and Yeoman Mill boiler had been placed at the corner of SH50 and the entrance to Ongaonga as another proud historical marker.

“We see the boiler as being a memorial for all those hard-working mill families that had hardships we will never experience.”

He said the village was originally surveyed off by Henry Hamilton Bridge in 1872 to establish the village on his large estate, Fairfield, with the main street later named Bridge St.

“H.H. Bridge really did play a big part in the development of Onga, that’s for sure.”

The village is also home to the “iconic” Coles factory which opened in 1878.

For 86 years, it was a working factory executing a wide range of trades and skills, including building, joinery, cabinet making, and coffin making.

Historical buildings in Ongaonga have been preserved to keep the village's history alive.

In 1913, 23 men worked in the factory, but the subsequent world wars affected trade and manpower and the operation was cut back. The factory eventually closed in 1964.

“They were the everything that locals needed to go to for building and maintenance...it was really the hub of the village at that stage...they built many houses throughout Hawke’s Bay that are still standing.”

He enjoyed the opportunity to showcase and celebrate the rich history as a lot of work had gone into preserving the area.

“We are so lucky that in Onga, people are protective of the history that is about there.”

On Saturday, Schaw said there would be a parade down Bridge St beginning between 9.30am and 10am that would start with three chimes of the bell of St Oran’s Church and a moment of silence to reflect on those who came before and the soldiers who never returned home.

“There will be traction engines, Clydesdale horses, the odd vintage car, people marching in their groups, we have got the old hospital board ambulance from Waipukurau...the CHB museum are parading and the show committee are parading.”

He also said locals would be attending on their horses, and they wanted to transform the place into what it might have been like all those years ago.

“There will be some modern vehicles too, we thought we could showcase some of them and that gives people an idea of where we have actually come from.”

Schaw said there would also be a market with more than 60 stalls on Saturday at Bridge Park, and the art gallery next to the Ongaonga General Store would be open to visitors.

A special church service would be held on Sunday at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Bridge St, followed by an open day at the museum.

