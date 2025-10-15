The Central Hawke's Bay village of Ongaonga is celebrating 150 years this year.
The Central Hawke’s Bay rural village of Ongaonga is set to host a three-day celebration to recognise 150 years since it was established in 1875.
The village, which is said to be named after the tree nettle, is set to come to life and go back in time onFriday, Saturday and Sunday, with markets, a parade, and even a golf tournament, according to the chairman of the Ongaonga Historical Society, Dennis Schaw.
The long-time resident said he took on the organisational role and has been working on it for the past 12 months.
“It all begins on Friday the 17th where there is a welcome in the Onga town hall and there will be a performance by the Ongaonga School.”
Schaw said an important part of the celebration was to hold a meet and greet for all current and former residents, and they would get the oldest living resident to cut the celebratory cake.
He said the village was originally surveyed off by Henry Hamilton Bridge in 1872 to establish the village on his large estate, Fairfield, with the main street later named Bridge St.
“H.H. Bridge really did play a big part in the development of Onga, that’s for sure.”
The village is also home to the “iconic” Coles factory which opened in 1878.
For 86 years, it was a working factory executing a wide range of trades and skills, including building, joinery, cabinet making, and coffin making.
In 1913, 23 men worked in the factory, but the subsequent world wars affected trade and manpower and the operation was cut back. The factory eventually closed in 1964.
“They were the everything that locals needed to go to for building and maintenance...it was really the hub of the village at that stage...they built many houses throughout Hawke’s Bay that are still standing.”
He enjoyed the opportunity to showcase and celebrate the rich history as a lot of work had gone into preserving the area.
“We are so lucky that in Onga, people are protective of the history that is about there.”
On Saturday, Schaw said there would be a parade down Bridge St beginning between 9.30am and 10am that would start with three chimes of the bell of St Oran’s Church and a moment of silence to reflect on those who came before and the soldiers who never returned home.
“There will be traction engines, Clydesdale horses, the odd vintage car, people marching in their groups, we have got the old hospital board ambulance from Waipukurau...the CHB museum are parading and the show committee are parading.”