The Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter was joined by supporters at Waipukurau’s Russell Park recently for Central Hawke’s Bay’s first rescue helicopter open day.

Kupa Douglass aged 4, from Waipukurau, checking out the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter.

While open days are regularly held at the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter hangar in Hastings, this event was a first for Central Hawke’s Bay - a region that is no stranger to the sight and sound of the life-saving chopper overhead.

Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter pilot Hamish Ramsay, left, with Declan Colquhoun, aged 3, and mum Ashley from Whakatane, Ayla Richards, aged three, with dad Kelly from Waipukarau, and Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter crew medic Wayne Steed.

The crew was joined by Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker and representatives from the Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade, Police, Hato Hone St John Hawke’s Bay, Brandt NZ, The Hits - Hawke’s Bay 89.5FM, and Central Fm, while The Ice Cream Truck serves treats and The Rapid Relief Team NZ served barbecue food as a fundraiser for the helicopter.

Mali Soro, aged 10 of Elsthorpe, getting ready to collect donations in the rain.

During 2023 the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter completed more than 40 missions to Central Hawke’s Bay, providing lifesaving support in many such situations.

Maizey Scheele, aged 3, of Elsthorpe, has a chat with Amber McArthur, Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust marketing manager. Maizey is one of two family members to be a patient of the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter.

The current Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter is a BK117 B2 (Bolkov Kawasaki 117) twin-engine rescue helicopter, fully equipped with search and rescue technology, including GPS, thermal imaging and night vision goggles, which enable the chopper and its crew to assist with search and rescue missions.

Thanks to the generosity of people throughout Hawke’s Bay, including donors, sponsors, and supporters in Central Hawke’s Bay, the rescue helicopter service remains free, and available 24/7.