The event was cancelled in 2020, and despite the lifting of lockdown, there was not enough time and too many unknowns to pull the enormous event together.

Illsey said the release of the pigeons was an environmental choice, as historically, balloons were released to mark the start of the event.

This year, Central Hawke’s Bay athlete 17-year-old Caitlin Kirk spoke to the competitors about her journey in sport.

Kirk recently earned silver in the Aquathlon (female 16–19 age group), a race in Spain combining a 1km open-water swim in the Lerez River with a 5km run through the streets of Pontevedra.

Ongaonga School students opened the Ongaonga Sevens tournament with a flare. Photo / Jackie Lowry

“We always try and choose someone that’s got local connections, I think it’s important for the kids here today to see the value in your hard work, and [that] anybody can do it,” Illsley said.

Illsley said she was grateful for the Central Hawke’s Bay College students who helped to referee and score each game, with many of them having played in the tournament when they were at primary school.

“When you talk to them, it’s really quite exciting because you hear their stories of when they were here, and some of them are past students of Ongaonga School.”

Omakere School students took part in rugby matches in the mud at the Ongaonga Sevens tournament. Photo / Jackie Lowry

Illsley said there was a healthy rivalry between all the schools, but the children always demonstrated high sportsmanship.

“If somebody gets knocked down, they always help each other up.

“The goal is to walk away with the cup; you want to walk away and say ‘we were the best’.”

Waipukurau Primary School students take shelter during the wet and muddy tournament in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Jackie Lowry

Winners:

Junior Football – Pōrangahau School

Senior Football – Waipukurau/Pukehou ( mixed team)

Junior Netball – Waipukurau Primary

Senior Netball – Takapau School

Junior Rugby – Flemington School

Senior Rugby – Omakere School

Hockey – Elsthorpe School

Fair play award – Omakere School

