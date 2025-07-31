Competitors and onlookers of the 58th Ongaonga Sevens tournament were welcomed with an Olympic-style ceremony and the release of pigeons, before kicking off another year of healthy Central Hawke’s Bay competition.
Undeterred by the rain and mud on Wednesday, 17 primary schools took part, battling it out on the sportsfield and courts at Ongaonga School in games of seven-a-side rugby, netball, hockey and football.
Acting principal of Ongaonga School Rose Illsley knew the rain was coming but said as the kids flowed into school, there were smiles and excitement all around.
“Unless it was thunder and lightning, it goes ahead,” she said.
“We always try and choose someone that’s got local connections, I think it’s important for the kids here today to see the value in your hard work, and [that] anybody can do it,” Illsley said.
Illsley said she was grateful for the Central Hawke’s Bay College students who helped to referee and score each game, with many of them having played in the tournament when they were at primary school.
“When you talk to them, it’s really quite exciting because you hear their stories of when they were here, and some of them are past students of Ongaonga School.”
Illsley said there was a healthy rivalry between all the schools, but the children always demonstrated high sportsmanship.
“If somebody gets knocked down, they always help each other up.
“The goal is to walk away with the cup; you want to walk away and say ‘we were the best’.”
Winners:
Junior Football – Pōrangahau School
Senior Football – Waipukurau/Pukehou ( mixed team)