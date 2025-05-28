“I wouldn’t say I do flash food. I do hearty, filling feeds for your farmers and I try and keep it priced fairly low, because I know these days it’s hard to eat out, especially as a family.”
The menu often includes a range of options such as scotch steak, sticky pork ribs, crispy chicken with Diane sauce, salt and pepper squid or Thai beef salads, a fish meal and for those feeling extra hungry, the Mighty Mix – a combination of meals – or a pre-ordered tomahawk steak.
She typically serves about 100 people, but her Mother’s Day brunch saw her accomplish one of her biggest milestones yet, with 200 meals plated and served.
“I honestly don’t know where the people come from, and I don’t know half the people that turn up ... But I do also get my regulars every week that support me.”
She believed part of her success was that she could provide rural people with a restaurant-quality meal without the hassle of travelling to town.
Schimanski-Wills said her business also included catering for private functions and weddings, and she has eventually been able to create a second successful income for the family.
“We cater for any jobs, big or small, weddings, private functions – absolutely anything, we can do it.”
She said a lot of her work was secured by word of mouth, and said she had even taken on wedding jobs in Palmerston North and the Coromandel.
Schimanski-Wills also employs two women, Lilia Santiago and Abby Taylor, who are also based locally, and together they work alongside Carman Andersen, who manages the bar.