“I gave up what I love doing and my job to raise our children,” Schimanski-Wills said.

The family moved to Pōrangahau in 2019, and three years later, she established her business identity after taking on the Pōrangahau Country Club job as the sole cook.

“I just realised I could do it, and I could do it for myself, and I don’t need to work for other people.”

Now, every Friday, Schimanski-Wills toils away in the Country Club kitchen, and more often than not, she returns on a Saturday, catering for private functions.

Coastal Catering boss Jaimee Schimanski-Wills (centre), with employees Lilia Santiago (left) and Abby Taylor, at the Pōrangahau Country Club.

“I wouldn’t say I do flash food. I do hearty, filling feeds for your farmers and I try and keep it priced fairly low, because I know these days it’s hard to eat out, especially as a family.”

The menu often includes a range of options such as scotch steak, sticky pork ribs, crispy chicken with Diane sauce, salt and pepper squid or Thai beef salads, a fish meal and for those feeling extra hungry, the Mighty Mix – a combination of meals – or a pre-ordered tomahawk steak.

She typically serves about 100 people, but her Mother’s Day brunch saw her accomplish one of her biggest milestones yet, with 200 meals plated and served.

“I honestly don’t know where the people come from, and I don’t know half the people that turn up ... But I do also get my regulars every week that support me.”

She believed part of her success was that she could provide rural people with a restaurant-quality meal without the hassle of travelling to town.

Schimanski-Wills said her business also included catering for private functions and weddings, and she has eventually been able to create a second successful income for the family.

A platter prepared by Jaimee Schimanski-Wills.

“We cater for any jobs, big or small, weddings, private functions – absolutely anything, we can do it.”

She said a lot of her work was secured by word of mouth, and said she had even taken on wedding jobs in Palmerston North and the Coromandel.

Schimanski-Wills also employs two women, Lilia Santiago and Abby Taylor, who are also based locally, and together they work alongside Carman Andersen, who manages the bar.

“It’s just pumping.

“I can’t keep up with one person, I needed two helping me – I really appreciate those ladies.

“They support me and push me to do more and more.”

Schimanski-Wills hoped the business would continue to grow and “get bigger and better”, taking on more weddings across the North Island.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.