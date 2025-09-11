As a growing number of Central Hawke’s Bay residents desperately search for work, local man Bevan Thompson is helping them with everything from attaining a driver’s licence, to boosting their confidence through kōrero and cuppas.
Alexa Cook gained an insight intothe mahi going on behind the scenes to get people off the benefit as part of Pinch Point, an ongoing RNZ series about living with the cost of living.
“I’ve had a couple of clients that stand there and say, ‘Oh man, I can’t get nothing’ and shed a couple of tears.
“So we just sit there, have a cup of tea and I reassure them that ‘don’t worry bro, we’ll get it done’.”
“It’s just about letting him know there is someone there in his corner,” said Thompson.
Watene lived in Waipawa and was on the jobseeker benefit, which was how he had ended up with Thompson’s help.
“It gives me more hope really and makes it easier for me to get a job,” Watene said.
Because in the never-ending grind of searching for work, applying for jobs and being rejected it was easy to lose hope.
“It’s tiring and stressful and makes you scared a bit. I could end up in a position where we have to go back living with our parents,” he said.
It was the longest he’d been out of a job since he began working at age 14 and he told RNZ that living off a benefit was hard when the cost of living was so high. Each week he had $30 left after paying for rent, power and groceries.
Watene said he felt disheartened by the Government, saying it was not delivering on promises to boost the economy and employment.
“It is a real struggle. I’m not happy with the Government at the moment. I’m pretty annoyed as [the Government is] making our lives harder, that’s how I feel,” he said.
Social Development Minister Louise Upston told RNZ that unemployment was one of the last things to come right after a recession.
“Under our Government, inflation is down from 7% to 2.5%, interest rates are falling, wages are growing faster than inflation, rents have flatlined and we have put a lid on Government debt, which blew out by $120 billion in recent years,” she said.
The minister said infrastructure investment would create more jobs, and this year’s Budget forecast economic growth to average 2.7% per year, creating 240,000 jobs.
She said there had been a 14% increase in job seekers leaving the benefit compared to a year ago.