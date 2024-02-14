A week after Cyclone Gabrielle the floodwaters had receded, leaving a hole under the Tukituki Bridge, Waipukurau, that revealed the piles of the old timber road bridge. Photo / Rachel Wise

A week after Cyclone Gabrielle the floodwaters had receded, leaving a hole under the Tukituki Bridge, Waipukurau, that revealed the piles of the old timber road bridge. Photo / Rachel Wise

This week marks one year since Cyclone Gabrielle, an unprecedented event that affected lives and livelihoods across Hawke’s Bay and Central Hawke’s Bay.

Around the district commemorations have been held to mark the event and remember the losses of lives, property and animals.

The rebuilding work - both physical and emotional - is ongoing, and the toll it takes needs to be kept in mind.

In Central Hawke’s Bay, homes and roads are still under reconstruction. In rural areas dams, fencing, tracks and culverts are still works in progress.

Insurance claims are ongoing, precious possessions have been lost, and lives have been changed.

Two community gatherings were held in Central Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday, one at Waipawa Primary School and one at Pōrangahau Memorial Hall.

By mid-morning on February 14 the Tukituki River was nearing the top of the stopbank just downstream of Waipukurau township. Photo / Rachel Wise

Both events included a minute’s silence at noon, the same time across Te Matau a Maui Hawke’s Bay at other events in the region.

Community and mana whenua put together the events to include karakia, waiata, speeches, kai, reflections, appreciation, and symbols of remembrance including tree planting.

Residents of Svenson Road, Waipukurau, woke to water inside their homes and rushed to evacuate. Photo / Rachel Wise

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker says both gatherings were an opportunity for the community to come together, reflect, and look ahead with hope and a renewed commitment to building back stronger.

“Cyclone Gabrielle caused deep loss here in Tamatea Central Hawke’s Bay. Whānau lost loved ones and people’s lives, livelihoods, homes, farms and communities have been impacted forever.

“Today, there are still 130 properties in the village of Pōrangahau that are in the very uncertain ‘Category 2a’ where it is not clear what future flood protection works are possible and these whānau are living day-to-day with the future of their homes, businesses and community in the hands of councils and government.

Harker Street, Waipawa, was flooded, with large water tanks jammed under the bridge by the force of the floodwater. Photo / Rachel Wise

“Their beautiful mārae – Rongomaraeroa – still has their marakai facilities closed, and their kaumātua flats are sitting broken and empty. There are still families across both towns who are in temporary accommodation, are waiting for insurance or building work, and are still dealing with the stress every day.

“We also still have a long way to go with our roading network. We have about $129 million worth of damage that is yet to receive funding and that means many in our community are still [having] delays or detours that they have to navigate as they go about their daily lives.

“But the resilience, grit, spirit and determination that has pulled our community together over the past year has been amazing. They evacuated themselves, have co-ordinated themselves with council support, and are now rebuilding themselves – hand in hand with the recovery teams of council and iwi – and are all looking at the opportunities that this experience brings us.

“In 2024, this optimism and community spirit will take us forward, through what is going to be a challenging economic chapter in our story, but one that is focused on building back better, stronger and more resilient.“



