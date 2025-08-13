Fully New Zealand-owned, Starboard Bio has 100% control over its supply chain management from the source farm right through to the customer, retaining complete traceability and control of products from the animals on the farm right through processing, production and delivery.
Ovenden Seeds, based in Waipawa, won the ContainerCo Best Emerging Business.
Ovenden Seeds is a specialist seed multiplication company growing, processing and exporting herb and vegetable seeds, particularly smaller, hard-to-handle varieties.
Seeds are dried, cleaned and packed at a custom facility near Waipawa. With farms in Hawke’s Bay and grower partners in Canterbury, Ovenden focuses on growth and exports to the UK, EU and US.
Ovenden Seeds suffered damage in Cyclone Gabrielle but has relocated, rebuilt its seed drying plant and added a new purpose-built cleaning and storage facility equipped with the latest seed-cleaning and drying technology from Europe, China and the US.
ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay regional manager Amanda Liddle said it was outstanding to see another cohort of such amazing finalists and winners.
“Going global is a tough business, more so than ever, but these exporters show the best of what our region has to offer.”
Winners of each category will now go on to the final stage of the New Zealand Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) International Business Awards, held in Auckland on November 27.