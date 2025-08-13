NZ Herald Morning News Update | Calls for bed tax consideration and lessons from Hillmorton review

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Central Hawke’s Bay businesses with potential for global impact recognised at export awards

Central Hawke’s Bay businesses Starboard Bio and Ovenden Seeds have the “potential to make a meaningful difference in the world”, according to ASB head of international trade Mike Atkins.

The businesses both scooped awards at the 2025 Export NZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards were held at a gala dinner at the Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre on July 31.

Starboard Bio, which processes its product at Ovation’s Waipukurau plant, won the T&G Global Best Established Business Award.

Ovenden Seeds, based in Waipawa, won the ContainerCo Best Emerging Business.

Starboard Bio produces and exports animal-derived pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and functional food ingredients, supplying frozen raw materials and powdered ingredients for encapsulation to the EU and US markets.