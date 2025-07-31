‘Rock star’ Napier firm ABB named best at Hawke’s Bay’s export awards

“Our partnership with ExportNZ in celebrating these awards continues our commitment to the region’s exporters.”

Judges said ABB Napier was a largely autonomous company specialising in power systems design in production.

“Originally VecTek in Onekawa, they have retained their engineering skills, and through a strong focus on innovation and quality, produced a unique world leading UPS product.

“All these products are designed, built and tested to exceptional quality right here in Hawke’s Bay.

“All the winners and finalists are truly exceptional, and we as judges felt spoilt for choice - congratulations to all involved.”

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay regional manager Amanda Liddle said all finalists were amazing.

“Going global is a tough business – more so than ever, but [these] exporters show the best of what our region has to offer.

“Congratulations to ABB, who also picked up the Ziwi Excellence in Innovation award, your products and clarity of vision were awe inspiring and the win is well deserved.”

“All of us at ExportNZ would also like to give our special congratulations to Stephen Jacobi, this year’s NZME Service to Export Award winner.

“Stephen’s tireless advocacy has unlocked many opportunities for New Zealand exporters and businesses the world over, and his tenure on the ExportNZ Advisory Board has been invaluable to the organisation.”

Winners of each category go on to the final stage of the NZ Trade & Enterprise (NZTE) International Business Awards, held in Auckland on November 27.

Winners:

• 2025 ASB Exporter of the Year: ABB

• T&G Global Best Established Business Award: Starboard Bio

• ContainerCo Best Emerging Business: Ovenden Seeds

• Judges’ Choice Award: Haumako

• Ziwi Excellence in Innovation Award: ABB

• NZME Service to Export Award: Stephen Jacobi

• Napier Port Unsung Heroes Award: Tamsyn Illston, Natural Pet Foods & Nick Elliot, ABB