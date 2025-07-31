Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Rock star’ Napier firm ABB named best at Hawke’s Bay’s export awards

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

The ABB team scooped the title of Exporter of the Year at Thursday night’s 2025 ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards. Photo / Simon Cartwright

The ABB team scooped the title of Exporter of the Year at Thursday night’s 2025 ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards. Photo / Simon Cartwright

ABB has been crowned Hawke’s Bay’s top exporter.

The supreme winner was also announced Exporter of the Year at Thursday night’s 2025 ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards at the Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre gala dinner.

MC Matt Chisholm opened the event – followed by a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save