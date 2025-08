‘Rock star’ Napier firm ABB named best at Hawke’s Bay’s export awards

The ABB team scooped the title of Exporter of the Year at Thursday night’s 2025 ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards. Photo / Simon Cartwright

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The ABB team scooped the title of Exporter of the Year at Thursday night’s 2025 ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards. Photo / Simon Cartwright

ABB has been crowned Hawke’s Bay’s top exporter.

The supreme winner was also announced Exporter of the Year at Thursday night’s 2025 ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards at the Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre gala dinner.

MC Matt Chisholm opened the event – followed by a virtual address from Trade and Investment Minister Hon Todd McClay, in front of a sold out crowd.

ASB head of international trade Mike Atkins, who presented the Exporter of the Year award, said the quality of entries underscored the spirit and purpose of the awards.

“We uncovered a rock star in ABB while both Starboard Bio and Ovenden Seeds have potential to make a meaningful difference in the world.