Central Falcons fly away with hockey Premier League title

The Central Falcons squad have won the inaugral New Zealand Premier League hockey competition. Photo / Planet Hockey

The Central Falcons women's teams have claimed New Zealand's inaugural Hockey Premier League title in style.

The Falcons put together a clinical performance in the women's domestic hockey final, beating Northern Tridents 3-1 in the gold medal match.

The central team – representing an area spanning Hawke's Bay, Taupo and Wellington - finished the round-robin phase of the league in first place after going through pool play undefeated.

Falcons' captain and Black Stick, Kayla Whitelock, said getting to the final was always the aim.

"From the start when we had our first zoom call, we laid the foundation and knew we wanted to get to the final," she said. "We got there through our culture and what we've built."

Whitelock said the team entered the final full of confidence and was grateful play high intensity hockey after a "really weird year".

Falcons' player Megan Hull took the most of an early chance from her sides second penalty corner, sweeping the ball past Jenna-Rae McIntyre who deflected it into the back of the net.

The Trident's Kirsten Pearce tied the match up early in the second quarter, hitting an airborne ball over her shoulder and into the goal.

The Falcons regained their lead late in the second half when the ball struck a Tridents player on the foot resulting in a penalty stroke. Whitelock stepped forward and slotted the goal home.

Despite Minutes later, the Falcons swooped back into the Tridents' half - two swift passes found Michaela Curtis in the circle, who flung a powerful shot home.

Despite the Tridents aggression in the second half and a risky move pulling their goalkeeper to gain an attacking advantage, they were unable to crack the Falcons defence.

Whitelock said the team were prepared for a hard battle in the final, but managed to cling to their two-goal lead throughout the second half.

"They really brought it to us - they've got quality players right through out and we knew we'd have to manage them," she said.

Hockey New Zealand general manager Ken Maplesden said the players' attitudes have made the new competition a success.

"The enthusiasm and the engagement the athletes have had with this new concept and new league has been great to see and really made it what it is," he said.

The Central Falcon's men's team commence the second half of their round robin tournament from Wednesday, December 2.

They head into their next set of matches in the Premier League perching comfortably at the top of the table with 12 points.