Sociologist Jarrod Gilbert says the number of cell phones smuggled into prisons isn't likely to decrease, after police intercepted messages sent from a smuggled phone to bust a drug ring.

The threat of police monitoring won’t dampen the number of cell phones smuggled into prisons, according to an expert.

A cell phone allegedly smuggled into a gang member in a North Island prison was key to a police operation which saw nine people charged for their roles in a drug ring after 25 hours of phone calls, text messages and social media activity on the phone were intercepted by police.

Between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2022, there were 78 cell phones confiscated as contraband at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison, or every second week on average for the past three years.

Sociologist Jarrod Gilbert, author of Patched: A History of Gangs in New Zealand, said even the threat of police interception will not lead to a change in the number of cell phones smuggled into prison.

“Long-term it will have very little impact,” Gilbert said.

He said contraband cell phones in prisons were still a big issue, with the drug ring busted in the recent police operation being a good example of why.

A Department of Corrections spokesman said cell phones were contraband in prison because they could be used to threaten the safety of the public and the security of the prison.

“For example, by enabling contact with people in breach of protection orders, providing the means to threaten or intimidate victims or witnesses, or be used to facilitate criminal offending including the introduction of contraband,” the spokesman said.

People in prison have access to telephones, free of charge but with time limits, to maintain contact with friends and whānau.

The spokesman said Hawkes Bay Regional Prison previously used cell phone jamming as a means of blocking the use of cell phones in prison, but the technology had become obsolete because of the significant advancements in cell phones over the last decade and because it interfered with new security systems.

Jamming technology was removed from Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison halfway through 2022.

“We have not detected an increase in cell phone contraband since the removal of cell phone jamming technology,” the spokesman said.

Contraband in prison can also include alcohol, communication devices, drugs, drug paraphernalia, tattoo equipment, tobacco, tobacco paraphernalia, weapons and other items that people in prison could use in inappropriate or unsafe ways.

Dawn Taylor, acting chief custodial officer, said the safety and security of Department of Corrections sites, staff, visitors and the people they manage was a top priority.

“Some people go to extreme and elaborate lengths to introduce contraband into prison. Contraband does not necessarily have to be found on a person or in a person’s cell,” Taylor said.

“It may be concealed on a person’s body when they come into the prison, posted in with mail or property, thrown over perimeter fencing, or smuggled into the prison by visitors.”

She said that the people they manage sometimes put a significant amount of pressure on their partners, friends or associates to risk attempting to bring contraband into prison for them.

A Hawke’s Bay corrections officer was sentenced last month for attempting to smuggle tobacco into the prison last year and possessing cannabis oil, cannabis plant and 10g of methamphetamine wrapped in packages and smeared with Marmite or curry powder to put search dogs off the scent.

Taylor said methods that Corrections used to prevent contraband from entering prisons included: