CD Stags go down to ND in Napier

Joey Field bends his back against ND at McLean Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

Central District Stags collective mood probably matched the grey, dour weather after going down to Northern Districts at McLean Park in Napier.

The Round 6, four day Plunket Shield match concluded on a cool, damp afternoon, interspersed with showers that never got heavy enough for the home team's liking, as the day deteriorated in more ways than one.

CD had started Day Four still optimistic it could run down ND's total of 224, which had been bolstered by Black Cap Colin de Grandhomme's 164 not out on Sunday.

Openers Will Young and Ben Smith showed some resistance but Young became the first of ND opening bowler Brett Randell's six victims, caught behind by Tim Seifert for 20.

de Grandhomme soon had Smith LBW for 14, and he and Randell proceeded to dominate the wicket taking roster for the day.

Seifert was in action again early on, swallowing a nick by CD's Dane Cleaver, that had rebounded off ND's second slip and popped easily to the keeper.

de Grandhomme finished with a miserly 3-13 off 12 overs, rounding out his 164 not out for a Man of the Match performance.

Randell was impressive, jagging the ball back into the CD right handers and grabbing the key wickets of Brad Schmulian (7) and Doug Bracewell (0) for LBW en route to 6-45.

Bracewell lingered at the crease, contemplating the height and movement Randell had extracted from the McLean Park wicket seconds earlier.

He eventually left, and is understood to be drafting a polite submission to NZ Cricket for the introduction of umpire reviews at Plunket Shield level.

From there on, the CD tail was unable to wag, but there were positives in the grit and tenacity showed by Joey Field who lasted longer than his top order batters as he and Ray Toole clung on.

The day eventually finished at 5.44pm when Jeet Raval trapped Field in front for 12, off an admirable 91 balls.

CD were all out for 82 in the 52nd over. The side will be disappointed after taking a first innings lead after removing ND out for 172 in the first innings, and making 249 in response.

ND's second innings was dominated by de Grandhomme match-winning century.

For CD, Toole had shone with 6-54 off 22.4 overs.