Police said staff then surrounded an area near Waghorne St, Ahuriri, where the alleged offender was spotted with his four counterparts and attempted to flee. The group was caught at the bottom of Shakespeare Rd.

A further three people seen jumping fences by Kenny Ave were also caught.

Police ran after the last outstanding person as he fled through the railyard, before finding him at the Ahuriri bypass. All were aged between 13 and 16.

Senior Sergeant Su Robinson said although police were yet to recover the tip jar, she commended the work done by frontline staff and the public to respond to the alleged robbery so quickly.

“They arrived quickly, received a detailed account of what the offender looked like and where he and his friends ran to - thanks to the witnesses.

“Police were able to bring the offenders back to the police station to be dealt with, all in the space of approximately 20 minutes.”

Robinson said it was a timely reminder for members of the public to keep themselves safe.

“The shop staff and public kept their distance and police were able to handle this very quickly because the customers called 111 while the offending was under way.”

Police advised people to always call 111 when an emergency was happening and to call 105 after it had occurred.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information about a case.