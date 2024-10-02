An alleged knifepoint robber who targeted a Napier cafe for its tip jar was arrested within 20 minutes after observant and quick-thinking customers monitored the suspect from a distance.
Two youths were arrested after the incident at a cafe on Bridge St - one for possession of a knife and another for breaching bail conditions - after a foot chase around the Ahuriri and Napier hill area.
Police said the alleged robber pulled a knife on a cafe staff member about 1.30pm on Monday and ran off with a glass jar full of tip money.
The suspect fled west on Barry St with four other young people, followed at a distance by some of the cafe’s customers who gave a very detailed description of the group when police arrived.