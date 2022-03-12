Cargo substance leak at Napier Port closed part of Breakwater Rd

Napier Port closed off part of Breakwater Rd on Friday night as a precaution following a substance leak. Photo / Warren Buckland

A cargo substance leak on Napier Port closed off part of Breakwater Rd, as a precaution on Friday night.

A spokesperson said the substance was ethanol liquid.

"There are no injuries, and Fire and Emergency services were on site as a precaution as per our HAZCHEM procedures."

The port put a cordon of 50m in place which is why part of Breakwater Rd was closed.

A fire and emergency services spokeswoman said an ethanol tank was leaking and was moved to a containment area, by which time it had stopped leaking.

The port kept an eye on it overnight, and Breakwater Rd was re-opened at 9.30pm on Friday.