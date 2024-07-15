Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

CarGo: Hawke’s Bay Young Enterprise Scheme idea looks to fill Uber’s gap in courier market

Mitchell Hageman
By
5 mins to read
Students Armaan Kumar (left) and Keaton Pitcher have taken the Hawke's Bay Young Enterprise Scheme by storm with their rideshare courier concept. Photo / Connull Lang

Students Armaan Kumar (left) and Keaton Pitcher have taken the Hawke's Bay Young Enterprise Scheme by storm with their rideshare courier concept. Photo / Connull Lang

Two 17-year-old Hawke’s Bay students have impressed local Young Enterprise competition judges with their pitch for a company they think could potentially revolutionise the rideshare and courier markets.

CarGo, the brainchild of Lindisfarne

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today