Car rolls near Putorino, no serious injuries

Putorino Voluntary Rural Fire Force truck, called to early morning highway crash on Saturday. Photo / File

No serious injuries were reported from a crash in which a vehicle left State Highway 2 north of Napier and overturned early on Saturday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mike Wanoa said a call was received at 3.45am, to the crash about 4km south of Napier-Wairoa road mid-way point Putorino.

With initial reports suggesting two vehicles were involved and passengers were trapped, crews from Putorino Voluntary Rural Fire Bay View Voluntary Rural Fire Force, Bay View Volunteer Fire Brigade and the service's Napier station were called, along with St John Ambulance and Police.

But they found just a single vehicle involved, with three occupants out of the vehicle with no serious injuries.

Police said the road not been blocked, and the crash vehicle was still at the scene later in the day.