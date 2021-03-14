Car enthusiasts looking for 'donated' land to build a new skid-pad

Car enthusiasts gather to draw attention for their desire to get an accessible skid-pad in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay car enthusiasts are on the lookout for appropriate land for a new skid-pad site.

More than 60 gathered on Saturday afternoon on Marine Pde, Napier, driving through Clive and Fernhill in "friendly" protest to gain attention to their desire of a safe place do to burnouts.

Organiser Bradley Graham said he wanted to get their plans out to the public.

Bradley Graham speaking about the plan for a new skid-pad in the area. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said they are on the lookout for land that could be donated to the cause, which he said will help reduce the number of cars doing skids and burnouts on the main roads around Hawke's Bay.

"Having a new place to congregate will help," Graham said.

"That's where everyone will want to go, show off their cars and do burnouts in a safer and better environment."

A child carries sign saying "our big boys need a skid-pad for their big toyz" at the meet-up. Photo / Paul Taylor

There is already a skid-pad in Meeanee but Graham said it is closed off to the public.

"They had a couple of events there and then got shut down because it's just too close to residents," he said.

The event organiser said the afternoon's meet-up ran very smoothly.

"We brought everyone in for a quick talk at the start and told them 'no burnouts and abide by the road rules', Then we gave them first set of directions and made our way there," he said.

Mitchell added that two police cars followed them out to Gimblett Rd and then were left alone as they headed to West Shore.