A car crashed through the Carlyle Medical Centre on Wednesday morning. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A car has crashed through the wall of a medical centre in Napier, reportedly hitting one person inside.

A police spokeswoman said the crash at Carlyle Medical Centre on Carlyle St was reported about 8.45am Wednesday.

Initial reports stated a person had been hit in the waiting room by the vehicle, but was not seriously injured.

The driver was being attended to by medical professionals, the police spokeswoman said.

